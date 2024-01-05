MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men in Clarksdale, Mississippi are charged with murder after each of them was accused of shooting and killing someone in Coahoma County.

On December 31, 2023, Clarksdale police say they responded to a shooting in the area of 7 and Leflore Streets where a man was found shot to death. The male victim was later identified as Demetrius Curtis.

On January 3, 2024, investigators say 44-year-old James Bryant was arrested and charged with the murder in this case.

James Bryant James Bryant (Photo courtesy: The Clarksdale Police Department)

Bryant’s bond was denied during his court appearance. This case will be presented to the Coahoma County Grand Jury seeking an indictment.

On January 1, 2024, Clarksdale police say a woman identified as DeShara Smith was found dead in her home due to a gunshot wound.

Marquel Miles, 34, was arrested and charged with her murder. Police say that Miles was her live-in boyfriend.

Marquel Miles

Miles is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Coahoma County Jail. His case will also be presented to the Coahoma County Grand Jury seeking an indictment.

CPD says they responded to two additional shots fired calls within the 200 block of Bruce Street and in the area of Pecan and Catalpa Street. There were no reported injuries for either location.