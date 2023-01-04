MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are now charged after a shooting at a rap concert in Knoxville involving Memphis-based rapper Finesse2Tymes.

Jackie Netterville, 22, and Gino Mickens, 20, have been charged with reckless endangerment. Mickens was arrested following the shooting — he had multiple outstanding felony warrants out of Florida.

Netterville is not in custody and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

The shooting happened around 2:30 Monday morning. Police say a fight broke out before the shooting and involved the Memphis-based rapper and his security.

Investigators say they have interviewed more than 25 people. At least seven firearms were recovered.

One victim is still in the hospital. The other two have been released.

This isn’t the first time Finesse2Tymes, real name Ricky Hampton, had a shooting happen at one of his shows. In 2017, he was performing in Little Rock when the show was interrupted by gang shootout.

He was sentenced to five years in prison for carrying a gun during that show, and also was also sentenced for having a gun in a different Arkansas nightclub the week before the little rock shooting.