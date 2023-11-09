MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two brothers have been arrested after a shooting at a Dyersburg bar left three people injured Sunday.
According to the Dyersburg Police Department, 30-year-old David Stewart and 28-year-old Steven Stewart were taken into custody.
David Stewart is charged with attempted first-degree murder. Steven Stewart is charged with accessory after the fact.
The shooting happened at Midway Bar at 2405 St. John Avenue.
Three people were shot while in the parking lot. All three were airlifted to a Memphis hospital in critical condition, police say.