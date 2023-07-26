school bell above a row of yellow lockers. concept of education and back to school. 3d render

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students in West Memphis, Arkansas headed back to class Wednesday– but this school year starts something different.

Wonder Junior High and East Junior High School merged to create the new Wonder Junior High at the corner of East Broadway and South 25th Street.

The school features several state-of-the-art designs and special lighting and colors to guide and help the 7th, 8th, and 9th graders relax.

Dr. Palmer Quarrels, Wonder Junior High Principal, said, “Seeing the enthusiasm the parents have and our kid’s eyes, like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is a great school. A wonderful school.'”

One of the other cool features is a staircase which is also a seating space where students can gather and wait for their parents or have conversations.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon was there for the first day, expressing how impressed he was by the new school.

“When I came to school, we didn’t have any of this. I am just glad that this generation has it. It’s going to take more to keep them involved and engaged in what’s going on in school,” said McClendon.

Tuesday also marks the first day West Memphis Schools are adopting a year-round calendar. Students will be in class all twelve months of the year.

The longer school year is not just an adjustment for the students, but also for the teachers and administrators.

“I feel like it’s going to be a great schedule,” said Dr. Quarrels. “Providing teachers with breaks when you are really getting to that point where you need a break, and then boom, it pops up. So, the year-round calendar is going to take some time to adjust to it. I think long term it is going to be a great thing for us.”

Built into the schedule are extended days off at Christmas and in March.