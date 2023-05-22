CLARKSDALE, Miss. — It was an extremely violent Sunday morning in this Delta town of 14,000 as Clarksdale Police say they responded to the local hospital and found 12 people shot.

Ten were involved in a shooting on Delta Street in what is believed to be the result of an altercation following a concert downtown, police say.

A male was shot in the buttocks on West Second Street in a drive-by, and a female was shot in the leg on Florence while sitting in her vehicle. Police say those two victims were part of the incident on Delta Street.

Two other victims from Delta Street went to area hospitals. Only one female remained hospitalized Monday afternoon.

Police have no suspects or motives related to whatever the altercation was after the concert.

Clarksdale Police said they are putting more officers on the streets and the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up patrols to protect the public. MBI and ATF also are investigating.

Police said to be prepared for possible retaliation as it is believed these shootings are gang-related.

This story will be updated with more information.