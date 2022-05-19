MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tupelo, Mississippi man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamines and marijuana, according to the Department of Justice.

Court records indicate 40-year-old Jeremy K. Mairidith was convicted following a guilty plea in November 2021 of leading a drug trafficking organization that conspired to sell and distribute meth and marijuana.

“Today’s sentence demonstrates that individuals and drug trafficking organizations who bring narcotics and violence into our communities will not be tolerated,” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said in a press release.

The DoJ said that Mairidith was one of nine people convicted for his role in operating the drug trafficking organization.

Multiple state and federal agencies participated in this operation as apart of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force and Project Safe Neighborhood.