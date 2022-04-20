NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican officials have removed three congressional hopefuls from the GOP primary ballot, including one candidate backed by former President Donald Trump.

The late Tuesday night decision by the Tennessee Republican Party was a long awaited result of months of debate over Morgan Ortagus, Trump’s former State Department spokesperson, entering Nashville’s open 5th Congressional District race.

CBS News reported that the party removed Ortagus and the other candidates because they had not satisfied party requirements that say a candidate must have voted in three of the last four statewide Republican primaries to be eligible.

Records with the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office showed Ortagus had not voted in Tennessee, CBS said. The records showed she registered to vote in the state in November 2021, and there have been no state elections held since then.

In a statement, Ortagus said she was “deeply disappointed” in the GOP executive committee’s decision.

The deep Republican field for the 5th District now includes former House Speaker Beth Harwell, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles and retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead.