TRUMANN, Ark. – Months after a twister ravaged the Mid-South, the Trumann Fire Department is facing one obstacle after another to rebuild it’s fire station on West Main Street.

In a Facebook post, the fire chief said the recovery process is going to be long and grueling.

Back in December, a tornado ripped off two sections of the firehouse with three firefighters inside.

Fire Station destroyed by Twister in December

“We jumped up and started digging the fire trucks out,” said Trumann Firefighter Rodney Knuckles.

The firefighters jumped into action and made nine rescues that night.

Since then, they have been working out of a much smaller station on Fire Station Road that had been used to store old trucks and equipment.

Firehouse on Fire Station Road

“We made it work,” said Captain Anthony Blackwood. “There is no one else in the city who is going to run our medical and fire calls. It’s not anyone else’s job. It’s our job,” he said.

The fire department was able to get a former FEMA trailer for office space and sleeping quarters. At least one firefighter stays in the station overnight.

Former FEMA trailer being used by the Trumann Fire Department

“We are making the best of it,” said Knuckles.

Fire officials said they don’t qualify for federal dollars and will rely on insurance money and grants to rebuild.

They want the community’s input on the new station but say it won’t happen overnight.

“It will be a lot more up-to-date,” said Capt. Blackwood. “We are not building anything crazy we are going to build what we have to have,” he said.

The new fire station will cost around $3 million to build.