OXFORD, Miss.– Three University of Mississippi students are safe after a tree came crashing through their home Wednesday afternoon.

Clean up is underway at this house after a tree sliced through the back part of a home, landing in a bedroom.

Tree on house in Oxford

Two of the students were home at the time. The tree narrowly missed one student who was in his bed at the time.

The good news is no one was hurt.

“One was in the bed but it didn’t fall on his bed, the other was in the kitchen and nothing happened in the kitchen,” said Jack Arsta, one of the students. “There definitely could’ve been a lot of injuries, but at the end of the day there wasn’t which I am thankful for.”

We were here as friends started showing up to help with the clean up process and move belongings out of the house.

Those who live here say things could’ve been much worse and material things can be replaced.

Those students have a safe place to stay with friends tonight and their landlord plans to put them up in another rental.