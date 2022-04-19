NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A train crashed into a fuel truck at a railroad crossing in The Nations neighborhood of Nashville Tuesday morning.

Multiple crews with the Nashville Fire Department and Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the scene near 51st Avenue North around 8:15 a.m.

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department reported the train was moving at a low rate of speed when it hit the truck carrying gasoline.

No fires were reported but fuel is leaking from the truck and HAZMAT crews are working to contain the spill.

No injuries were reported. A strong scent of gasoline was reported by impacted residents.