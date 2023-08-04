MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trailer park in Obion County, TN, is being evacuated due to flooding.

According to reports, residents in the Green Acres Trailer Park are forced to leave their homes due to weather conditions.

Below is the status of counties affected due to flooding:

Dyersburg – No reports of flooding.

Gibson Co. – Flooding in multiple locations.

Crockett Co. – No reports of flooding. Water partially covers the street of South Cavelier and Egg Hill Road.

Lake Co. – Some roads are covered with water near the jail in Tiptonville.

Weakley Co. – High water was reported in several places.

Madison Co. – No reports of flooding