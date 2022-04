7:53 P.M. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for Lee County in Arkansas.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties: Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, DeSoto, Fayette, Lafayette, Marshall, Mississippi, Panola, Phillips, Poinsett, Quitman, Shelby, Tate, Tunica counties.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Saint Francis County.

The tornado warning will remain in effect until 9:30 p.m.