NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With our strong job market, good weather, and affordability, more and more out-of-towners are discovering there’s no place like Tennessee.

The saying goes “if you’re not growing you’re dying” and thankfully, it looks like Tennessee is alive and well.

According to the latest census, Tennessee’s population grew nearly 9 percent over the past decade.

Murfreesboro grew the most, percentage-wise during that same time and the upward trend continues.

“We have a lot of people coming in from California who maybe don’t like living in California anymore; the pricing there is significantly higher than here, but you still get a lot of the shopping, a lot of the scenery,” Amanda Peterson said, a realtor with the Ashton Group of RE/MAX Advantage.

MoveBuddha’s latest Tennessee migration report shows that California dominated inflow into Tennessee this year. Nearly a quarter (22.14%) of all search queries for moves into Tennessee are from the Golden State. The next largest contributors are Florida (8.12%), Texas (5.40%), Illinois (5.34%), and Colorado (4.03%).

But where are they moving?

Data shows most are choosing Chattanooga -the city seeing 300 moves in for every 100 out.

“A lot of people are moving there right now for remote work, opportunity, the cost of living is really low,” Kristen Klepac, Content Marketing Specialist, Green Flag Digital said.

Movers’ second choice is Johnson City, with 273 moves in for every 100 out.

Coming in third is a tie between Nashville and Knoxville, both seeing as many as 181 moves in for every 100 out.

“It’s not necessarily the same amount of people, it’s the same amount of weight on the city,” Klepac said.

Topping out the five most popular places to move, Brentwood – a city that boasts luxury homes and some of the best schools in the state.

In neighboring counties, inflow is also up, especially in cities like Spring Hill (No.8), Mount Juliet (No.9), Franklin (No. 10), and Murfreesboro (No.11).

On the other end of the spectrum, Memphis has seen a sustained period of more outbound than inbound traffic, losing 20 percent of residents between 2010 and 2020.

Other areas seeing more residents move out than in, according to moveBuddha are Gallatin and Antioch.

“That really surprises me because Antioch’s price point is a little bit lower, so I feel a lot of people are still moving into Antioch for price points,” Peterson said.

The 2022 data comes directly from moveBuddha which was collected from Jan 1 to May 4, 2022 for those looking to move throughout the year. Our city-based analysis includes over 4K queries in Tennessee alone.