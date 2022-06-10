PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Perry County, Tenn. are warning residents about picking up folded dollar bills, after two separate incidents when the bills were found on the floor of a gas station.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, when the bills were picked up, the person discovered a white powdery substance inside. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a dangerous drug that the CDC says is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Exposure can occur by inhalation, oral ingestion, or skin contact. Perry County Sheriff’s Office says only a very tiny amount of Fentanyl is enough to kill someone.

This amount of fentanyl (pictured right) is enough to kill someone. (Credit: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

“This is very dangerous, folks!” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook, “Please share and educate your children to not pick up the money.”

The Sheriff of Perry County, Nick Weems, said that he plans to push for legislation that would intensify the punishment if someone were caught using money “as a carrying pouch for such poison.”

“It enrages me as a father and the Sheriff, that people can act so carelessly and have no regard for others well being, especially a child. I hope we find the ones responsible,” Sheriff Weems said.