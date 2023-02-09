MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate passed a bill Thursday that would restrict drag show performances.

Senate Bill 3, sponsored by Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin), classifies performances by “male or female impersonators,” along with go-go dancers, exotic dancers and strippers, as an adult cabaret performance that “appeals to a prurient interest.”

Under the bill, those performances could not take place on public property or in a location that could be viewed by a child.

A first offense would be classified as a Class E felony.

A House committe is scheduled to hear the bill Feb. 14.