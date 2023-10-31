MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tennesseans are being asked to give feedback on eight citizen-authored proposals on gun rights and safety.

The measures were created by eleven Tennessee residents, including several from Shelby County.

The nonpartisan group Starts With Us is behind the initiative.

They are asking everyone across the state to visit their website to weigh in on the proposals they came up with. The group will then review the public’s input and incorporate it where they can.

Organizers said they hope to bring their finalized ideas to local and state politicians in the future.