MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dustin Carr was only police chief in Millersville for a little over seven months, but early Monday morning he resigned abruptly under a cloud of controversy that now appears to include a graphic picture exposing himself while in uniform.

Carr was a Millersville officer for 10 years, and he took over the reins of the department on April 7.

When Carr abruptly resigned, it came out of left field for many people.

When questioned about it at the time, Carr told News 2, he was tired of little town politics, and he wanted to spend more time with his family, and he was taking a job in the private sector.

According to Millersville City Manager Scott Avery, Chief Carr texted his resignation at 1:42 a.m. Monday morning.

By week’s end, a graphic picture of Carr emerged and was shared across the internet.

News 2 has seen the picture. It shows Carr wearing his police uniform, his badge, and his gun, and he is exposing himself while standing in front of a mirror.

It is unclear when the picture was taken, how it was disseminated, or to whom.

Avery told News 2 he has seen the picture. “I can’t really talk about how I learned about the picture. I have seen it twice now, and I have never had possession of it. It’s never been given to me. No formal complaint was ever filed with me, which is what the law requires.”

According to the city manager, if Carr was still the police chief when the picture surfaced, he would have taken decisive action. “There would have been immediate administrative leave and investigation would have been started. If the picture had been validated and verified, I would have terminated the employee.”

Avery continued, “Technically. I guess I could still investigate it, but why are we going to spend man hours investigating something that no longer is relevant. Because on the surface, I do not see a crime which requires us to investigate. And the violation of the personnel rules no longer apply because he is no longer an employee.”

In a statement, Carr told News 2, the photograph in question was taken privately.

“It was shared illegally without my consent in order to harm me and my family. I want the citizens of Millersville to know that throughout my entire career, I always took pride in performing my duties with great honor and integrity. I’m thankful for the opportunity to have been able to serve the Millersville community. Following my voluntary resignation, I’m excited to have the opportunity to spend more time with my supportive wife and children as I pursue a new career in the private sector. I’m unable to make further comments at this time.” Dustin Carr, former police chief of Millersville

While Carr said the image was shared illegally, the city said no crime has been committed and at this time there is no investigation underway.

So, where does Millersville go from here?

The city has hired Interim Police Chief Melvin Brown, who is a long-time officer.

Brown’s resume is impressive. He is a 7th degree black belt in multiple martial arts disciplines.

Brown worked for 30 years with the Metro Nashville Police Department in various capacities including SWAT, Vice, and Crime Suppression. He was also an investigator with the Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and served on a U.S. Navy Nuclear sub.

City leaders said Brown brings a new energy to the force.

“He is not working today, because he is working Saturday evening with the officers with the people out on the street. How many police chiefs would do that? and this guy is just an interim,” said Avery. “On his fourth day this guy is out working with patrolman making sure they have all the tools they need to do their job and make sure that everything out there is working the best for this community.”

While Brown is the interim chief, the city manager said the position of chief will be opened up to candidates nationwide.