COLUMBIA, Tenn. — A Tennessee corrections officer has been charged with obstructing an investigation after he withheld information about his relationship with an inmate, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

James Thomas, 31, was indicted after he wrote in an official report that he told two jail supervisors an inmate made sexual advances towards him while the inmate was in his custody at a hospital. Thomas also said in the report that the two supervisors told him not to write a report about the alleged sexual advances.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the information in the report was falsified.

The press release also said Thomas omitted the fact that he and the inmate had a sexual relationship after the inmate’s release.

Thomas faces up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.