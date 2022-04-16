MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee Lottery player won $20 million in the Mega Millions jackpot from Friday night’s drawing.

The winner matched all six numbers drawn.

This is the second time a Tennessee Lottery player has won the Mega Millions jackpot. A Bellevue, Tennessee mother and son won $61 million from the lottery in Jan. 2014, according to a press release.

Since the lottery was established in 2004, there has been a total of more than $17.5 billion won in prizes from all games.

The press release stated that a Munford, Tennessee player had previously won $528.8 million in 2016 in the Powerball jackpot of $1.58 billion, which was a world record and split with a California and Florida player..

No other information is known at this time.