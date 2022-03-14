MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee House of Representatives voted Monday to agree to the Senate version of a bill that would allow first responders to live where they choose.

Senate Bill 29, sponsored by Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) and Majority Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby), would ban residency requirements for police officers, firefighters and EMS workers statewide excluding Hamilton County.

Sen. Kelsey first introduced the legislation in 2008. Kelsey won approval of the bill last March in the Senate. The House subsequently passed a version of the bill that only applied to Memphis in February. The version of the bill that passed Monday will apply statewide.

“With this law, I believe Memphis could quickly hire a hundred new police officers.” said Kelsey. “This bill will support our police, fire officers and emergency medical service workers who keep us safe by allowing them to live where they choose. This solution will increase public safety and help us fight our rising crime rates.”

This comes at a time where the Memphis Police Department is over 500 officers short of the staffing goal set by the Memphis City Council.

“Loosening the residency requirement for local law enforcement and other first responders is a key part of the new five-year Safe Community Action Plan,” said Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission. “The severe shortage of police officers must receive priority. The General Assembly’s action will provide an important tool in recruitment and retention efforts.”

In 2021, Memphis recorded a record-breaking 346 homicides compared to 332 homicides in 2020. At least 31 of those victims were under the age of 18.

“When it comes to protecting the safety and well-being of the public, no stone can be left unturned. Citizens want and deserve the best services possible,” said Essica Cage, President of the Memphis Police Association. “This law is an essential step in leveling the playing field and allowing us to be more competitive in recruiting, hiring and retaining police officers from a larger geographic area. Simply put, the lifting of residency requirements will translate into more boots on the ground to help curb rising violent crime rates and keep citizens safer.”

Community leaders across Shelby County are showing support for the measure, saying the bill would allow them to consider the best candidates.

“This law will help us keep our citizens safe by allowing us to hire an untapped group of the best and brightest candidates from across the entire region,” said Thomas Malone, President of the Memphis Fire Fighters Association. “Potential fire fighters won’t need to weigh their desire to protect the public against forcing their family to uproot and move due to an antiquated residency requirement.”

“Eliminating residency requirements provides public safety agencies with an opportunity to consider a broader selection of candidates who have a desire to serve the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner. “This public safety-focused measure supports the interest of law enforcement and fire services leaders from across the state in providing safe communities for all Tennesseans.”

Governor Bill Lee is expected to sign the bill into law in the coming days.