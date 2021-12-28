NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced its safety enforcement plan for the New Year’s Eve holiday on Tuesday.

The plan will begin on Friday, Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m. and end on Sunday, Jan. 2 at midnight. State troopers will conduct traffic patrols including seat belt, driver’s license, and sobriety checkpoints.

Colonel Matt Perry said the goal for the highway patrol is to keep everyone safe on the roads.

“We will not tolerate drivers that endanger the public with their bad choices,” Perry said. “Now is the time to start planning for your safe and sober ride.’

According to a press release, nine people were killed in eight traffic crashes during the holiday last year. State troopers also arrested over 100 people for drunk driving.

Click here to see a list of Tennessee Highway Patrol checkpoints.