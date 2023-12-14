GIBSON CO., Tenn. — The Gibson County Fire Department battalion chief is sharing the terrifying moments the fire department building was destroyed during the deadly storms that rolled across Tennessee.

Wind, rain, and large hail rolled through the Mid-South this weekend, leaving a trail of damage. Chief John Baker says the Gibson County Fire Department building in Trenton has been ruled a total loss.

“I went to use the radio and luckily that was the strongest part of the building and that’s the reason I survived it,” Baker said.

Baker was the only person inside the fire station on Manufacturers Row when a storm hit Saturday. Now, he’s grateful to be able to tell the story.

“The whole building shook, all kind of debris going past widow and loud noise, then we lost power,” Baker said. “Stepped out to see what was going on and there was no front wall. It was all gone.”

As Baker spoke with WREG, he was driving to pick up a fire truck. He says two of their four trucks were damaged and they are forced to operate out of another fire station as they rebuild, but it could’ve been much worse.

“Good Lord had his hand on me protecting me, that’s for sure,” Baker said.

In Tennessee, six people were killed, including a child, and nearly two dozen were being treated for injuries.

“It’s kinda difficult not having a home to operate out of but we are going to make it,” Baker said.