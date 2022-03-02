MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals said Wednesday they arrested a man accused in the death of a 4-year-old after he allegedly left his two children in a vehicle in Jackson, Tennessee last year.

Tyler McMillion was indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury on Feb. 28. on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect, reckless homicide, leaving a child unattended in a vehicle (two counts) and child neglect. He was captured at a house in Milan, Tennessee, marshals said.

According to law enforcement, McMillion allegedly left his children, ages 2 and 4, unattended in a vehicle in Jackson on Aug. 21, 2021.

The 4-year-old died as a result, police said.

Memphis and Shelby County officers assisted the marshal’s service in the arrest.