MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee of the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services has been fired for gross misconduct and charged with Solicitation of a Minor.

Christopher Baker, 50, served as an Administrative Team Leader with the Office of Child Safety, DCS said. He was taken into custody Tuesday after an undercover operation.

According to the City of Bolivar, on March 2, an underage girl found a strange note on her car at a local business. The juvenile and her parents reported the incident to the Bolivar Police Department, which began an investigation with the assistance of Jackson Police.

Tuesday, Bolivar authorities said Baker met someone who he thought was an underage girl during an undercover operation. Authorities said he had the intention of having sex with her at an undisclosed location in Jackson.

According to DCS, Baker will no longer serve as an employee with the company following an internal investigation that found gross misconduct. He is also ineligible for state retirement.