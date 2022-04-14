NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are close to sending Gov. Bill Lee a proposal that would threaten felony penalties against homeless people who camp on local public property, including in parks.

The Tennessee Senate voted 20-10 Wednesday to advance the bill, with four Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.

The House has already passed a version of the legislation, and both chambers need to hash out differences in what they approved.

The bill also introduces a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a $50 fine and community service for camping along highways, including under bridges or overpasses, or within an underpass.