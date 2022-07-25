TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Millington woman has been indicted on two counts of sexual battery charges, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Bealsey confirms.

Hannah Brigman is being accused of sexual contact with a 13-year-old relative.

The investigation began in March 2022.

According to the Sheriff, police were notified when the 13-year-old’s mother found inappropriate content in the teen’s phone.

The TN Department of Commerce and Insurance confirmed that Brigman is also a realtor. Sheriff Beasley also told WREG that Brigman is a connections director at a Memphis church.

“You hope that you are leaving your kids in good hands, and most of the time you are, but it shows parents that you still have to be careful who you’re leaving your kids with,” Sheriff Beasley said. “Even though they are kin to them, a church member, family, it’s not always safe.”

She has since been released on a $50,000 bond.