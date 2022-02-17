MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Parents three years or more behind on child support could lose custody or visitation rights if one Tennessee bill becomes law.

HB 1866 cleared a House committee this week but is already stirring up debate among Tennessee lawmakers.

“Why do we want to add more tools to remove the father?” said Memphis State Rep. Antonio Parkinson.

Parkinson said kids have the right to spend time with their parents, and it’s essential to keep both parents in their children’s lives.

“The common denominator in most criminal activity is those who have been convicted of criminal activity is a parent not being part of the household or a parent not being around in a child’s life,” said Rep. Parkinson

However, opponents of the legislation said they don’t want to restrict a child’s time with a parent if they can’t pay child support. They said it’s just one factor a judge can consider when making child custody decisions.

“My hope is this will be a priority in a household when they have an obligation for child support because that goes to housing, that goes to food, that goes to clothing for these kids,” said Rep. Johnny Garrett.

Parkinson thinks there is a better, more positive way to go after parents behind on child support.

For a look at HB 1866, click right here.