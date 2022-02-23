MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a plan to expand gun rights that would recognize some gun owners as law enforcement officers, and it’s drawing fire from some in law enforcement.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said citizens deserve the right to defend themselves, but this is perhaps taking things to the extreme.

“It would create confusion and unnecessary chaos for law enforcement officers,” Weirich said on WREG’s Live At 9 show on Wednesday.

The bill, HB2554 and SB2523, would expand the state’s definition of “law enforcement officer” to include a person who has been issued an enhanced handgun carry permit, according to a summary on the state legislature’s website. That would allow them to carry guns even where private businesses prohibit them.

However, one of the bill’s sponsors said there has been “much confusion” about the legislation.

“The intent of HB 2554 is to reduce restrictions on enhanced gun carry permit holders,” said Rep. Chris Hurt (R-Halls). “It does not intend to mean that a person with the enhanced gun carry permit should be viewed as a law enforcement officer.

“We are working with all stakeholders to further clarify the language and I expect to present it in committee within the next few weeks.”

The bill has been referred to subcommittees in both houses.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, over 736,000 people already hold an enhanced gun carry permit in Tennessee, and to obtain one, all it takes is to pass an 8-hour safety course and pay a $100 fee.

Some fear this measure could lead to more violence, especially in areas where gun crimes are already a problem.

Memphis leaders pleaded with Governor Lee in 2021 to leave Shelby County out of the legislation that allowed citizens to carry guns without a permit. However, they were unsuccessful.

Since then, Memphis has seen a drastic increase in gun crimes.

“We went to great efforts to appeal to them to not pass that legislation and or to carve Shelby County out of it,” Weirich said. “People carrying guns in Memphis is completely different than people carrying guns in rural jurisdictions where you can go miles before you see another citizen.”

Weirich also said the number of guns stolen tripled since that legislation passed.

“I’m certainly in favor of anything that encourages someone is going to walk around with a deadly weapon on our streets to have been at least minimally trained on how to do that not law enforcement training, but at least citizen quality,” she said.