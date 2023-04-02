MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tipton County volunteers rally together to help clean up the community following deadly storms, killing one and injuring several others.

Officials say they have completed their search and rescue efforts and are now fully focused on helping families with the recovery process.

The Covington Vikings Motorcycle group has helped provide communities with meals and support.

This is our home, this is where the majority of the Covington Vikings are from, we grew up here,” Terry Williams of the Covington Vikings said. “And the community, we watched it grow and fall this time, so we decided to help the community.

The Vikings are among nearly 500 volunteers in the area that came to help the victims affected by the severe storm on Friday.

28 people were injured, and one person died according to reports.

“It was devastating, to say the least. And just know that Tipton County, the sheriff’s office, the county, Covington, and all the entities inside Tipton County, we’re here for you,” Sheriff Shannon Beasley of Tipton County. “We will get through this together one way or the other. We’re not going to leave you behind. We give you that promise.”

Crestview Elementary and Middle schools will be closed all week due to severe destruction, and Austin Peay Elementary will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to power outages.

Children like 10-year-old Mariyah say it feels good helping the community and she loves it.

“I just wanted to help people who don’t have a home because I know it’s already hard to find a home when you lost your home and your things and other things you really need,” Mariyah said.

Anyone who would like to volunteer by either donating, distributing, or cleaning can keep up with needs on The City of Covington Tennessee Facebook page.

Officials say that 15 additional crews are out in the field assessing the damage and ask that people be patient, and stay off the roads if possible until things are cleaned up and back to normal.