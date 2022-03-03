TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Burlison, Tennessee man was killed in a boating accident Wednesday on the Hatchie River in Tipton County, state wildlife officials said.

Steven D. Campbell, 59, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead by the Tipton County Medical Examiner.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Campbell was in a 14-foot aluminum boat that capsized on the river. They say he was not wearing a life jacket.

This is the fourth fatal boating accident in Tennessee this year, TWRA said.

The Hatchie River is currently in action stage at 16 feet with hazardous water conditions.