BRIGHTON, Tenn.– A Brighton, Tennessee man was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor over the weekend.

A woman told Tipton County deputies on Saturday, Jan. 15 that she found nude photos of her three young daughters on Randy Dannis’ phone. Dannis is a relative and was staying at her home at the time.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office and federal investigators interviewed Dannis and he confessed to the crime.

“This is a case where the mother was paying attention and aware of the things going on in her home and immediately turned the evidence over to the authorities. Had this mother not been paying attention, this predator would still be free today,” said Sheriff Shannon Beasley. “Due to the seriousness and nature of this crime, our office is working with District Attorney General Mark Davidson and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to prosecute Dannis on the federal level.”

Detectives say Dannis was previously convicted of statutory rape in 1991.

Dannis is being held on a $100,000 bond with a pending court date of Feb. 22.