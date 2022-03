JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A time-lapse video showed the moment a possible tornado moved through Jackson on Wednesday, March 30.

The video was captured by WJTV 12 News viewer John Dillon between 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in downtown Jackson. The possible rain wrapped tornado hit the south side of downtown and caused building damage.

Watch the full video below:

Courtesy: John Dillon

