MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teens were injured in an altercation Tuesday at Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County, the state’s Department of Children’s Service said.

All three were taken to hospitals for treatment. DCS said one of the teens remained hospitalized Wednesday, while the other two were released and were back at the center.

An 18-year-old was taken to the Fayette County Jail after the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

DCS said that an “altercation involving youth” began at 6:25 p.m. on the grounds of the center. Staff requested assistance from Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted in providing exterior security.

No troopers or staff were hurt, and no youth escaped the facility Tuesday.

The Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County is where teenage boys between the ages of 14-18 from Shelby County and across the state go when they are found guilty of violent crimes.

Data from the sheriff’s office showed between 2019 and 2022, deputies responded to at least two dozen assault calls at Wilder along with reports of sexual assaults and multiple disturbances.