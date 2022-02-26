SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Three suspects are in custody after police say they were led on a police chase near Tanger Outlet Mall Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 7:00 a.m. when the Southaven Police Department responded to a domestic violence shooting on the 600 block of Amber Lane. When officers arrived on the scene, the suspects responsible for the shooting began to flee the scene in a vehicle towards Airways Boulevard and Church Road, according to a press release.

Officers said the driver of the car struck a police vehicle, stopping the suspects’ car. Two suspects got out of the disabled vehicle and ran into a wooded area east of I-55. Police said the other suspect was immediately taken into custody.

Southaven Police Department and Desoto County Sheriff’s Officer established a large perimeter to locate the near Tanger Outlet Mall two suspects who fled on foot.

Both suspects were found and taken into custody around 8:15 a.m. Police also found a stolen handgun inside of the suspects’ vehicle.

No injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.