TRUMANN, Ark. — An Arkansas woman is accused of stabbing three people during a fight over a basketball game.

Trumann Police said the Jonesboro Police Department notified them after a stabbing victim arrived at the St. Bernanrd’s Medical Center around 1:43 a.m. Monday. The two other victims arrived at the hospital later.

An investigation determined Sheila Watson, 47, stabbed the three victims and assaulted others during a fight on Main Street. Investigators said the fight was over a basketball game at Cedar Park earlier in the day.

Police said Monday one victim remains at the hospital in critical condition. The other two victims have been released.

Watson is charged with three counts of first-degree battery, one count of second-degree battery, and probation violation.