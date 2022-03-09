GREENVILLE, Miss. — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that three men have been sentenced to prison after authorities said they conspired to distribute narcotics into a Mississippi correctional facility.



Court documents said Christian Jose Collazo Torres, 28, Neftali Santiago, 28, and Jean Carlos Flores, 32, conspired with each other to possess, with intent to distribute narcotics (fentanyl) for the purpose of smuggling narcotics and other contraband into the Tallahatchie Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi.



Authorities said the three were spotted near the prison on April 24, 2021 in possession of two drones, narcotics, cigarettes, and cell phones. Authorities said the packaging was consistent with smuggling items into a prison.

Each person in this case plead guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.



Christian Torres was sentenced on February 2, 2022 by Chief U.S District Judge Debra M. Brown of the Northern District of Mississippi to 18 months of incarceration followed by 3 years of supervised release.



Neftali Santiago was sentenced by Judge Brown to 34 months of incarceration followed by 3 years of supervised release.



Jean Santiago was sentenced by Judge Brown to 24 months of incarceration followed by 3 years of supervised release.



U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner of the Northern District of Mississippi made the below statement regarding the arrests.

“The prosecution of illegal drug trafficking is a priority in the Northern District of Mississippi, and we work closely with DEA, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and local law enforcement to ensure that those individuals and organizations who traffic and distribute drugs in our District are held accountable,” Joyner said. “The actions of these individuals and their attempts to smuggle illegal narcotics into a prison facility make them extremely deserving of the prison sentences they received in this case.”