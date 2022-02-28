CHARLESTON, Miss. — Police are searching for a teenager’s killer after she was shot in the back inside of a vehicle Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on MLK Drive between Dorothy Street and Shade Street.

Charleston Police Chief Larry Williams said Destini Jemerson, 16, was riding in the rear of a car before she was shot in the back.

Jemerson did not survive her injuries.

Two males, aged 17 and 18, were in the front seats of the car. Both were uninjured.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.