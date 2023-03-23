(NEXSTAR) – Make no bones about it: Barbecue is one of America’s favorite cuisines, and in the Memphis area, it’s king
The best barbecue, therefore, is truly in the taste buds of the beholder. With that in mind, it’s perhaps easier to set aside any preconceived notions and enjoy some regional styles of barbecue — even if it’s not exactly one’s preferred style.
To help determine where some of the most finger-lickin’ examples can be found, the analysts at Yelp have compiled a list of the platform’s top-rated barbecue joints in every state, based on the recommendations from its user community. It should be noted, though, that Yelp’s findings are also based on the “total volume” of reviews for each barbecue spot, which means that newer restaurants might be underrepresented.
Tennessee’s top spot according to Yelp: The Bar-B-Q Shop, a longtime staple on Madison Avenue in Midtown. And Mississippi’s best is just across the state line in Horn Lake — it’s called Memphis Barbecue.
Now, these results don’t necessarily line up with other previous barbecue rankings, like this one that puts Cozy Corner at the top, or this one that lauds Corky’s as No. 1 — but it’s clear that the Bar-B-Q Shop and Memphis Barbecue are high on anyone’s lists.
Ready to pig out? (Or argue over who makes the best burnt ends?) The top-rated barbecue restaurants in each state — as determined by Yelp’s community of reviewers — are listed below.
- Alabama – Saw’s Soul Kitchen, in Birmingham
- Alaska – Big Daddy’s BarB-Q, in Fairbanks
- Arizona – Little Miss BBQ-University, in Phoenix
- Arkansas – Nick’s Bar-B-Q & Catfish, in Carlisle
- California – Calhoun’s Texas Barbeque, in Murrieta
- Colorado – Yazoo BBQ Company, in Denver
- Connecticut – Smokin’ With Chris, in Southington
- Delaware – Russell’s Quality Food, in Wilmington
- Washington, D.C. – Federalist Pig
- Florida – Pig Floyd’s Urban Barbakoa, in Orlando
- Georgia – Southern Soul Barbeque, in St. Simons Island
- Hawaii – Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse Barbecue, in Kihei
- Idaho – BBQ4LIFE, in Boise
- Illinois – Smoque BBQ, in Chicago
- Indiana – Big Hoffa’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, in Westfield
- Iowa, Boxer BBQ, in Council Bluffs
- Kansas – Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, in Kansas City
- Kentucky – Feast BBQ, in Louisville
- Louisiana – The Joint, in New Orleans
- Maine – Riverfront Barbeque & Grille, in Augusta
- Maryland – Lefty’s Barbecue, in Waldorf
- Massachusetts – B.T.’s Smokehouse, in Sturbridge
- Michigan – Red Rock Downtown Barbecue, in Ypsilanti
- Minnesota – Animales Barbeque, in Minneapolis
- Mississippi – Memphis Barbecue, in Horn Lake
- Missouri – Bogart’s Smokehouse, in St. Louis
- Montana – Riverhouse BBQ & Events, in Big Sky
- Nebraska – Phat Jacks, in Lincoln
- Nevada – Carolina Kitchen & Barbeque, in Sparks
- New Hampshire – Smokeshow Barbeque, in Concord
- New Jersey – Henri’s Hotts Barbeque, in Hammonton
- New Mexico – Mr Powdrell’s Barbeque, in Albuquerque
- New York – Biscuits & Barbeque, in Minneola
- North Carolina – Big Mikes BBQ, in Cary
- North Dakota Jay’s Smokin’ BBQ, in Fargo
- Ohio – Midwest Best Bbq & Creamery, in Loveland
- Oklahoma – Iron Star Urban Barbeque, in Oklahoma City
- Oregon – Matt’s BBQ, in Portland
- Pennsylvania – Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse, in Philadelphia
- Rhode Island – Flatts Smokehouse, in South Kingstown
- South Carolina – Lewis Barbecue, in Charleston
- South Dakota – Big Tom’s Diner, in Pierre
- Tennessee – The Bar-B-Q Shop, in Memphis
- Texas – la Barbecue, in Austin
- Utah – The Smoking Apple, in Lindon
- Vermont – Bluebird Barbecue, in Burlington
- Virginia – Q Barbeque, in Glen Allen
- Washington – Ranch House BBQ & Steakhouse, in Olympia
- West Virginia – Dem 2 Brothers And A Grill, in Charleston
- Wisconsin – Smoke Shack, in Milwaukee
- Wyoming – Fat Racks BBQ, in Cody
More information on each restaurant can be found at Yelp’s website.