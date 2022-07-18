NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Texas fugitive who was listed as a missing person in Tennessee was taken into custody in Nashville early Monday morning.

According to Metro Nashville Police documents, Michael Waskiewicz, 40, was suspected to be in the area of 13th Avenue South and Edgehill Avenue. Waskiewicz was reportedly listed as a missing person from Carthage, Tennessee.

Michael Waskiewicz (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When officers said they spoke with Waskiewicz and confirmed his identity, they learned he has a full extradition warrant that was confirmed out of Texas. He was allegedly charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Waskiewicz was taken into custody and will soon be returned to the Lone Star State.