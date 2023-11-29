NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Though Tennessee is about to witness its own private school voucher fight, it’s a trend playing out across the country that has proponents and critics everywhere.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Chris Burger said. “It’s bold leadership and it’s really putting parents and children in charge of each student’s education, and that’s where it should be.”

Burger is the CEO and Founder of Rotunda Public Affairs. He previously served as Gov. Bill Lee’s Special Advisor, Director of Operations, and Press Secretary.

Naturally, not everyone agrees with him.

“What’s disingenuous is to frame this as an argument about public education, or shortcomings in public education, when really what this is about is a new tax break for existing private school families,” Dr. Josh Cowen said.

Dr. Cowen is a Professor of Education Policy at Michigan State University.

Twenty states have some sort of voucher program across the country. Here in Tennessee, Democrats have argued that just over $7,000 – the amount Lee is proposing in his voucher proposal expansion – isn’t enough to offset the cost of most private schools.

Plus, they say, some private schools in other states are abusing the subsidy.

“Private schools are raising their tuition to match the state dollars, so they can continue to get more dollars,” Senate Minority Leader Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) said.

In that instance, it’ll just end up being a kickback for people who can already afford private schools.

But proponents say $7,000+ is still a hefty sum.

“It’s a desperate political talking point. That’s a lot of money and a lot of schools are at or near that, and it’s going to empower people to have more choice and say over their own education,” Burger said. “The irony is a lot of those people have exercised school choice for themselves.”

Another issue critics have raised is the fact that in many rural districts, there are no private schools. It’s the main reason that a solid handful of Republicans in Texas denied Gov. Greg Abbott’s push for a voucher program just weeks ago.

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) alluded to the notion that perhaps private schools are needed in those counties when reporters asked him about the issue Wednesday.

“Those families who may work in that county move to another county to go to a public school,” he said. “They work back in that rural county because there are no options there, and you lose that capability.”

But in Tennessee, critics say many private schools have struggled to stack up academically.

“The results, academically, are overwhelmingly negative,” Dr. Cowen said.

Though Lee said he’s not relying on those statistics.

“The most important statistic there is that 91% of the parents that have enrolled in the Education Savings Account program, one year later, are satisfied and pleased with the educational outcomes for their children,” he said.