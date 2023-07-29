NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The annual Tennessee back-to-school sales tax holiday began Friday at 12:01 a.m. and will continue until midnight on Sunday.
State and local sales tax will be suspended across Tennessee on items like clothing and school supplies, including some electronics like personal computers, which will save Tennesseans upward of 10% of their total costs for these necessary items.
Tax-free items during the weekend include:
- General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.
- School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers; and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes.
- Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less
- Laptop computers, as well as tablet computers priced at $1,500 or less
Click here for a complete list of tax-free items.
Items not included in the tax-free weekend include apparel items priced at more than $100, jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment. Items that are sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum. Storage media like flash drives are also not included in the tax-free sale, as are printer supplies, individually purchased software and household appliances.
Items sold online also qualify for the sales tax holiday, according to the state.
Tennesseans will then be able to save money on food items when the three-month-long sales tax holiday begins.