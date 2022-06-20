CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of Tennessee’s Most Wanted fugitives was arrested Sunday in Cheatham County.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office tells News 2 Danny Vowell was arrested Sunday morning on Tabb Road.

Danny Vowell (Source: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

Vowell, 32, was wanted on charged including vandalism, domestic aggravated assault, evading arrest and various other crimes.

In August 2019, Vowell, who was wanted in two counties and two states, fled from authorities because he knew he had outstanding warrants. He told News 2 he went to see his grandmother that day and was heading to work when he encountered a Cheatham County deputy in his girlfriend’s SUV.