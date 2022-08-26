WILLIAMSPORT, Tenn. (WKRN) — Coming off the team’s first loss at Williamsport, Nolensville Little League got back on track with a 7-1 win over Texas Thursday.

With the win, Tennessee advances to the United States Final against Hawaii.

The Southeast Region representatives got off to a big start Thursday, as Josiah Porter launched a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning.

From there, pitcher Drew Chadwick shut down the Texas lineup. The right-hander allowed just six hits over six innings, fanning six along the way. His lone earned run came in the top of the first.

JF Forni added an RBI in the fourth inning, and an RBI single from Wright Martin in the fifth extended the Tennessee lead. Some smart work on the basepaths helped the team add a final insurance run in the fifth.

Nolensville will face Hawaii on Saturday with a trip to the Little League World Series Finals on the line.

You can catch the game at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.