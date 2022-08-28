NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With fall around the corner, there are many things too look forward to in Tennessee like cheering on your favorite football team, wearing flannel shirts, seeing fall colors, and hunting your favorite game.
Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Season Dates
Small Game
- Squirrel
- August 27, 2022 – March 15, 2023
- Daily bag limit: 10
- Rabbit
- November 5, 2022 – February 28, 2023
- Daily bag limit: 5
Raccoon
- Sunset
- September 16 – March 15, 2023
- Nightly bag limit: 4
Game Birds
- Grouse
- October 8 – February 28, 2023
- Daily bag limit: 3
- Quail
- November 5 – February 28, 2023
- Daily bag limit: 6
Migratory Birds
- Mourning Dove
- September 1 – 28
- October 8 – 30
- December 8 – January 15, 2023
- Daily bag limit: 15
- Canada Goose
- September 1 – 18
- Daily bag limit: 5
- Wood Duck
- September 10 – 14
- Daily bag limit: 2
- Teal
- September 10 – 18
- Daily bag limit: 6
- Woodcock
- November 12 – December 4
- January 10 – January 31, 2023
- Daily bag limit: 3
- Snipe
- November 14 – February 28, 2023
- Daily bag limit: 8
Deer
- Archery
- Antlered deer
- August 26 – 28
- Private land only
- Statewide bag limit: 2 (Bonus deer exception read more at this link)
- Archery
- Antlerless deer
- September 24 – October 28
- October 32 – November 4
- Daily bag limit: 3 (no season limit)
- Muzzleloader and Archery
- Antlerless deer
- November 5 – 18
- Daily bag limit: 2 (with some exceptions)
- Gun, Muzzleloader and Archery
- Antlerless deer
- October 31 – January 13, 2023
- Unit CWD
- Daily bag limit: 3
- Gun, Muzzleloader and Archery
- Antlerless deer
- November 19 – January 8, 2023
- Daily bag limit depends on hunting area. Click here for details.
To see changes to some of the regulations for hunting in Tennessee click on this link from the TWRA.