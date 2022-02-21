JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As the nation’s average cost of gasoline per gallon continues to rise by the day, Tennessee residents are left wondering when the increases will end.

According to a release from The Auto Club Group (AAA), Tennessee’s average cost of a gallon inched up by three cents just last week, totaling $3.29 — its highest peak since Joe Biden’s presidency.

And though the lengthy surge seems all but over, AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper offered a bit of optimism.

“Gas prices are still rising across the state this week, however, at a much slower rate compared to last week,” Cooper stated in an AAA release.

Cooper’s comments come in the wake of tension between Ukraine and Russia, which is expected to further the continuance of rises.

“Upward tension on gas prices from elevated crude oil prices, as well as ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine will likely continue to push pump prices higher this week,” Cooper said.

But despite Tennessee’s glaring issue, the southern state has managed to land at the better half of the United States’ total gasoline market — 10th.

Three Tri-Cities areas managed to keep their heads above water, Kingsport ($3.23), Johnson City ($3.24) and Cleveland ($3.25). Only 33% of Tennessee cities managed to stay under $3.25 per gallon, per the release.

The most expensive markets in the state include Memphis ($3.34), Nashville ($3.33) and Chattanooga ($3.32).