NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Families were furious when TCAP scores came out and showed their students were facing summer school, retention, or tutoring.

“Well, the third-grade retention law was a dumpster fire of a policy from the get-go,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said. “I mean, this is something that should have never even passed the legislature.”

But Thursday, the Dept. of Education (TDOE) released data showing it approved appeals for nearly 82% of students whose families applied, prompting Clemmons to wonder why Tennessee bothered having the law in the first place.

“We all want to improve literacy rates,” he said. “There are many ways to do that that are more effective than retaining third grade students based on a single standardized test.”

Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) earlier this week said the law was progressing as he intended, despite parental outcry.

“That’s a really difficult spot to be in and I’m a dad who had kids go through the school and now a grandfather who has kids in school,” he said of parents and guardians. “It’s really hard.”

But Lee said the positives of the law outweigh the negatives.

“What we know is even harder is watching their kid fail in the future,” he said.

Clemmons assailed Lee and the TDOE, floating the idea that the high number of successful appeals is not purely coincidental.

“They’re all scrambling to find political cover,” Clemmons said. “So, I would be surprised if a lot of those appeals weren’t pushed through and allowed just to save face for this administration.”

Though the chairman did say he’d rather see more successful appeals than fewer.

“I’m very happy for those families that they’re not having to endure the worst impacts of bad policy,” Clemmons said.

WKRN News 2 reached out to the TDOE to ask about the high number of approved appeals and if that number is expected to be replicated in the future. The department sent the following response:

To be clear, pursuant to T.C.A. § 49-6-3115, which updated the state’s third grade retention and promotion law, the intent of these promotion pathways and appeals process is to ensure students who need additional supports can receive them before promotion to fourth grade. Specific to the appeals process, districts began identifying families of third grade students who were subject to the retention provisions of this law once TCAP raw scores were returned on May 19.

This document outlines the full Parent Appeals process.

Within it, I’d point you to the bottom section that outlines appeals eligibility. These two criteria is how the approval or denial of appeals are determined.

Within the above document, the criteria to file a successful appeal is for a student to have scored in the 40th percentile or higher in their universal spring reading screener or have an extenuating or catastrophic circumstance leading up to the test day.