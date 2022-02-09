NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bill preventing retail stores from requiring cashless payments is being considered on Capitol Hill. The bill by Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) would require all retail shops to accept cash as a form of payment if the buyer requests.

But some businesses are cautioning lawmakers before they move ahead. They say payment flexibility helps them maintain their businesses.

“The criminal or criminals who are hitting all the businesses over here are pretty brazen. They’re not afraid doing it in daylight hours,” said Luke Watson, Owner of the Silo Market.

The new West Nashville business is already discouraged as it has been burglarized three times since the store opened. With two of those break-ins within the last five days.

“It’s illogical to think that we should continue to accept something that is the reason we’re getting broken into.” Luke Watson, Silo Market Owner

“To me, a very frustrating thing as a small business owner just to open up a business is it’s own — has its own struggles and challenges but to have the money that you’re making here stolen repeatedly, it’s very disheartening,” Watson said.

The thieves are not targeting the goods of the grocery store instead they’re going after the money. “All of the break-ins have just taken the cash,” he said.

Businesses now say they have to protect themselves in any way they can, and when criminals come targeting for cash, it makes sense to move away from it.

“It’s illogical to think that we should continue to accept something that is the reason we’re getting broken into,” Watson said.

So the Silo Market, like others, has decided to only accept digital or major cards for purchases. Especially after the latest break-in just Wednesday morning resulted in thieves taking their safe.

“Any lawmaker that’s considering a bill to force businesses to accept cash, it’s a bad idea,” Watson said.

The bill will be taken up in the Banking and Consumer Affairs subcommittee.

The owner says he hopes more police patrols would take place to help deter crime.

Violation of the proposed bill would be a class ‘B’ misdemeanor offense.