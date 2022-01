MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A teenager is dead after a shooting took place in Marshall County, Mississippi Saturday night.

According to Marshall County coroner James Anderson, the 13-year-old was shot and killed on Embry Road in Byhalia, Mississippi.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.

NEXT: One child drowns, one injured in East Memphis hotel pool