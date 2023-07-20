MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager was arrested and charged with murder in a fatal 2022 shooting in Ripley, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday.

Logan Brown, 31, was killed Dec. 7 on Skyline Drive in Ripley. TBI agents were asked to join Ripley Police in the investigation.

Investigators determined that a 15-year-old was responsible. The suspect, now 16, was taken into custody in Ripley on Thursday morning and is being held in the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Facility.

He is charged with First Degree Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Reckless Endangerment via petitions filed in Lauderdale County Juvenile Court.