TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a UPS store with an infant inside.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, officers were alerted to an incident regarding a vehicle that had been stolen from the UPS store located at 1802 North Jackson Street.

Witnesses followed the vehicle and told authorities an infant girel was inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

According to the Tullahoma Police Department, the vehicle crashed at Brown Street and North Washington Street. Witnesses reportedly tried to confront the suspect, but he ran away.

Officials said the infant was treated for minor injuries and released back to her parents.

At around 2 p.m. Tullahoma police reported the suspect was arrested.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-0530.